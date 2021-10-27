Renaissance Technologies LLC Grows Holdings in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 210.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 148,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $19,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Sempra Energy by 13.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,438,323 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,505,193,000 after purchasing an additional 3,077,628 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Sempra Energy by 12.0% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,172,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,674,340,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155,862 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Sempra Energy by 6.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,918,298 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,433,657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502,069 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Sempra Energy by 27.8% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,648,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $880,780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Sempra Energy by 5.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,807,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,551,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309,657 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SRE. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Sempra Energy from $154.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Sempra Energy from $152.00 to $143.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Sempra Energy from $155.00 to $149.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Bank of America downgraded Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sempra Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.43.

Shares of NYSE:SRE opened at $131.44 on Wednesday. Sempra Energy has a 52-week low of $114.66 and a 52-week high of $144.93. The stock has a market cap of $41.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.10, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $130.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $133.73.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 18.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sempra Energy will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.79%.

About Sempra Energy

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

