Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $20.67 Million Stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) by 2,404.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 239,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 230,321 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $20,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 18,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,610,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 28.8% during the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 8,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Wealth boosted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. King Wealth now owns 37,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,204,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter.

SHY opened at $85.85 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $86.16 and its 200-day moving average is $86.22. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $85.77 and a 1-year high of $86.44.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a $0.011 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.15%.

