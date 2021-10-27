Renaissance Technologies LLC Increases Stock Position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) by 41.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,219,505 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 355,275 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.43% of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber worth $20,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 59.5% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000. 80.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.86.

Shares of GT opened at $19.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of 33.24 and a beta of 2.16. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a fifty-two week low of $8.18 and a fifty-two week high of $20.80.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 0.96%. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s revenue was up 85.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.87) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company Profile

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co engages in the development, manufactures, distribution, and sale of tires. Its products include lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, farm implements, earthmoving and mining equipment, industrial equipment and various other applications.

