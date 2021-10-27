Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 565,242 Shares of Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its holdings in Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) by 13.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,662,954 shares of the company’s stock after selling 565,242 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 2.08% of Silvercorp Metals worth $20,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in Silvercorp Metals by 39.4% in the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Silvercorp Metals in the second quarter valued at about $85,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Silvercorp Metals by 29.3% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 19,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 4,472 shares in the last quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc acquired a new position in Silvercorp Metals in the first quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Silvercorp Metals in the second quarter valued at about $110,000. 31.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SVM stock opened at $4.38 on Wednesday. Silvercorp Metals Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.64 and a 12-month high of $8.55. The firm has a market cap of $772.68 million, a PE ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 0.94.

Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $58.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.90 million. Silvercorp Metals had a net margin of 21.10% and a return on equity of 7.77%. On average, research analysts expect that Silvercorp Metals Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SVM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Silvercorp Metals from C$8.75 to C$7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Silvercorp Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Roth Capital dropped their price target on shares of Silvercorp Metals from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Silvercorp Metals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.19.

About Silvercorp Metals

Silvercorp Metals, Inc is a mining company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties. The firm operates through the following segments: Mining, and Administrative. The Mining segment comprises of the operation in Henan Luoning, Hunan, Guangdong, and other.

