Renaissance Technologies LLC Trims Position in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its holdings in shares of Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 306,320 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 45,700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Stericycle were worth $21,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SRCL. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Stericycle by 414.0% in the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 622 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Stericycle by 79.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 697 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Stericycle by 7,055.2% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 4,092 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Stericycle in the second quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its stake in Stericycle by 40.4% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 96.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SRCL shares. Barrington Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Stericycle in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Stericycle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 8th.

NASDAQ SRCL opened at $67.87 on Wednesday. Stericycle, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.63 and a 12 month high of $79.97. The stock has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 282.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $68.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $672.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $668.66 million. Stericycle had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 0.86%. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Stericycle, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stericycle Profile

Stericycle, Inc engages in the provision of waste management services. It operates through the following segments: North America and International. The North America and International segments offer the following services: Regulated Waste and Compliance Services (RWCS), Secure Information Destruction Services (SID), Communication and Related Services (CRS).

