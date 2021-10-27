RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.40 EPS

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The insurance provider reported ($8.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($9.38) by $0.40, MarketWatch Earnings reports. RenaissanceRe had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 1.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($2.64) EPS.

Shares of NYSE RNR traded up $4.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $153.92. 845,186 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 420,782. RenaissanceRe has a 1 year low of $137.66 and a 1 year high of $185.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.86 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $150.07 and a 200 day moving average of $154.16.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,200.00%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $182.00 to $166.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.43.

RenaissanceRe Company Profile

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Property, Casualty and Specialty, and Other. The Property segment comprises of catastrophe, and other property reinsurance and insurance. The Casualty and Specialty segment deals with casualty and specialty reinsurance and insurance.

