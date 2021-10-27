Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Shares Bought by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC lifted its position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 9.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 180,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,997 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Republic Services worth $19,895,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Republic Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Republic Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Republic Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Republic Services by 51.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 586 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in Republic Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RSG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Republic Services from $126.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Republic Services from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Republic Services from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Republic Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.74.

Shares of Republic Services stock opened at $130.42 on Wednesday. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.18 and a 52-week high of $133.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.70. The firm has a market cap of $41.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.71.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 15.01%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. This is an increase from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Republic Services’s payout ratio is currently 51.69%.

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

