Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for SL Green Realty Corp.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:SLG)

SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler boosted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of SL Green Realty in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 21st. Piper Sandler analyst A. Goldfarb now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $6.64 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $6.56. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for SL Green Realty’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.62 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.66 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.64 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.82 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.74 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.80 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.82 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.12 EPS.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $5.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $4.17. SL Green Realty had a return on equity of 5.84% and a net margin of 32.04%. The business had revenue of $205.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.80 EPS. SL Green Realty’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America upgraded SL Green Realty from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Barclays assumed coverage on SL Green Realty in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on SL Green Realty from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SL Green Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.67.

Shares of SLG stock opened at $73.07 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. SL Green Realty has a twelve month low of $40.47 and a twelve month high of $85.65. The company has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.48.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a $0.3033 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.98%. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.20%.

In other SL Green Realty news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 3,229 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.85, for a total value of $215,858.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 501.9% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in SL Green Realty during the first quarter worth approximately $72,000. 87.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About SL Green Realty

SL Green Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, management and operation of commercial and residential real estate properties. It operates through the Real Estate, and Debt & Preferred Equity Investments business segments.

