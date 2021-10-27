Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for TechnipFMC plc’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:FTI)

TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of TechnipFMC in a research note issued to investors on Friday, October 22nd. Capital One Financial analyst L. Lemoine forecasts that the oil and gas company will post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for TechnipFMC’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.18 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.51 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on FTI. Kepler Capital Markets cut TechnipFMC to a “hold” rating and set a $6.30 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Piper Sandler raised TechnipFMC from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $9.60 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet raised TechnipFMC from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TechnipFMC has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.93.

FTI opened at $7.85 on Monday. TechnipFMC has a 1-year low of $5.11 and a 1-year high of $13.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 23.09 and a beta of 2.26.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.08). TechnipFMC had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 1.40%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in TechnipFMC by 3,088.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,132,583 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $194,024,000 after buying an additional 24,344,299 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in TechnipFMC in the second quarter valued at about $112,664,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in TechnipFMC by 1,299.5% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,479,894 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $76,742,000 after buying an additional 7,873,960 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in TechnipFMC by 56.0% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 15,441,346 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $119,207,000 after buying an additional 5,545,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in TechnipFMC by 70.0% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,173,231 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $119,218,000 after buying an additional 5,423,524 shares in the last quarter. 80.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TechnipFMC Plc is an energy service company, which engages in the provision of solutions for the production and transformation of hydrocarbons. It operates through the following segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in designing, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication and installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

