Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Winnebago Industries, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:WGO)

Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) – Stock analysts at Wedbush issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Winnebago Industries in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, October 21st. Wedbush analyst J. Hardiman forecasts that the construction company will post earnings of $2.52 per share for the quarter. Wedbush also issued estimates for Winnebago Industries’ Q2 2022 earnings at $2.39 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.61 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.82 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $9.36 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on WGO. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Truist lowered their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. KeyCorp lowered Winnebago Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Winnebago Industries in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Winnebago Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.91.

Shares of Winnebago Industries stock opened at $65.26 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 1.99. Winnebago Industries has a 52 week low of $44.33 and a 52 week high of $87.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $71.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The construction company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $965.31 million. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 27.74% and a net margin of 7.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.45 EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WGO. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 35.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 88,382 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,753,000 after buying an additional 23,157 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 32.8% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 21,116 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 5,213 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 54.3% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,608 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries in the first quarter worth about $1,627,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Winnebago Industries by 206.5% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,035 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 10,130 shares in the last quarter. 89.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Winnebago Industries news, SVP Ashis Nayan Bhattacharya sold 746 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.25, for a total transaction of $55,390.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,293,212.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. This is a positive change from Winnebago Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 27.91%.

Winnebago Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of motorized and towable recreation products. It operates through the following segments: Grand Design towables, Winnebago towables, Winnebago motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft marine and Winnebago specialty vehicles.

