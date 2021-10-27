Research Analysts Set Expectations for Lam Research Co.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Lam Research in a note issued to investors on Friday, October 22nd. DA Davidson analyst T. Diffely anticipates that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $8.49 for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Lam Research’s FY2022 earnings at $34.35 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $36.30 EPS.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $8.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.21 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 70.92% and a net margin of 26.72%. Lam Research’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.67 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Summit Insights cut Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $640.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $640.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $790.00 price objective on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $726.00 to $710.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lam Research has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $684.42.

Lam Research stock opened at $548.94 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $585.93 and its 200 day moving average is $614.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Lam Research has a twelve month low of $333.31 and a twelve month high of $673.80. The company has a market capitalization of $77.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.38, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.24.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 28th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 27th. This is an increase from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is 22.03%.

In other Lam Research news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $2,678,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.79, for a total transaction of $301,895.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LRCX. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research in the second quarter valued at approximately $625,747,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Lam Research by 63.5% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,744,303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $992,770,000 after purchasing an additional 677,746 shares during the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S acquired a new position in Lam Research during the third quarter worth approximately $351,163,000. Coatue Management LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research during the second quarter worth approximately $377,027,000. Finally, GQG Partners LLC increased its position in Lam Research by 54.5% during the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,510,467 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $982,627,000 after purchasing an additional 532,775 shares during the last quarter. 81.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

See Also: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.