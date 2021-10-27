Research Analysts Set Expectations for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:MMC)

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler increased their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report released on Thursday, October 21st. Piper Sandler analyst P. Newsome now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.39 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.33. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Marsh & McLennan Companies’ Q1 2022 earnings at $2.27 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.51 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.15 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.35 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.07 EPS.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 31.17%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $171.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $133.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Marsh & McLennan Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.71.

Shares of NYSE MMC opened at $168.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $85.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.94. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a 1 year low of $102.11 and a 1 year high of $171.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $156.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $144.17.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.06%.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, Director Morton O. Schapiro sold 9,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.18, for a total transaction of $1,426,880.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MMC. Quilter Plc lifted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 274,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,381,000 after purchasing an additional 11,481 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 16,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $292,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 12,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 3,295 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

