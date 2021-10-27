Research Analysts Set Expectations for PPG Industries, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:PPG)

PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of PPG Industries in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 21st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison forecasts that the specialty chemicals company will earn $1.75 per share for the quarter. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for PPG Industries’ Q2 2022 earnings at $2.43 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.37 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.92 EPS.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.10. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 9.71%. The business had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis.

PPG has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on PPG Industries from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on PPG Industries from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Susquehanna raised PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their target price for the company from $115.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Bank of America upped their target price on PPG Industries from $185.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on PPG Industries from $188.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PPG Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.33.

Shares of NYSE PPG opened at $161.87 on Monday. PPG Industries has a 12 month low of $123.52 and a 12 month high of $182.97. The company has a market cap of $38.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $164.84.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.40%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PPG. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,664,585 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,338,456,000 after purchasing an additional 265,951 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of PPG Industries by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,603,389 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,969,907,000 after acquiring an additional 601,191 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of PPG Industries by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,596,099 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $780,280,000 after acquiring an additional 11,667 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of PPG Industries by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,045,026 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $684,780,000 after acquiring an additional 104,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of PPG Industries by 91.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,071,256 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $521,407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466,193 shares during the last quarter. 78.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment comprises of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

