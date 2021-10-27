Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for ASOS (ASOMY)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of ASOS (OTCMKTS: ASOMY) in the last few weeks:

10/20/2021 – ASOS had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

10/15/2021 – ASOS had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

10/14/2021 – ASOS had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

10/13/2021 – ASOS had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

10/8/2021 – ASOS had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

9/27/2021 – ASOS had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

9/8/2021 – ASOS was downgraded by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a 4,000.00 price target on the stock.

9/7/2021 – ASOS had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

9/3/2021 – ASOS had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

ASOMY stock traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.10. 3,483 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,062. The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 22.28 and a beta of 3.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. ASOS Plc has a twelve month low of $31.29 and a twelve month high of $81.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.69.

ASOS Plc engages in in the operation of a multi-platform offering fashion products for 20-somethings. The firm offers clothes and other fashion items available in retail. It operates through the following geographical segments: United Kingdom, United States, and European Union. The company was founded by Nicholas Jon Robertson and Quentin John Griffiths on June 2, 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

