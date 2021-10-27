Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.98-$1.02 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.00. Retail Opportunity Investments also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.980-$1.020 EPS.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Citigroup raised shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $17.75.

Get Retail Opportunity Investments alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ROIC traded down $0.38 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.83. The company had a trading volume of 1,202,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 973,530. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.75 and its 200 day moving average is $17.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 53.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.53. Retail Opportunity Investments has a twelve month low of $9.69 and a twelve month high of $18.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 3.28.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.11. Retail Opportunity Investments had a net margin of 13.89% and a return on equity of 3.03%. The company had revenue of $71.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Retail Opportunity Investments will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) by 82.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 545,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 247,382 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.46% of Retail Opportunity Investments worth $9,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 94.88% of the company’s stock.

Retail Opportunity Investments Company Profile

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust. The company engages in the ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail real estate properties. It specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast.

Further Reading: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Receive News & Ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.