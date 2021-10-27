Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) issued its earnings results on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Retail Opportunity Investments had a net margin of 13.89% and a return on equity of 3.03%. The business had revenue of $71.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis.
Retail Opportunity Investments stock traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $17.85. 10,956 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 972,418. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 3.28. Retail Opportunity Investments has a 52-week low of $9.69 and a 52-week high of $18.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.75 and its 200 day moving average is $17.65.
Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Retail Opportunity Investments presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.75.
About Retail Opportunity Investments
Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust. The company engages in the ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail real estate properties. It specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast.
