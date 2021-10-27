Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) issued its earnings results on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Retail Opportunity Investments had a net margin of 13.89% and a return on equity of 3.03%. The business had revenue of $71.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Retail Opportunity Investments stock traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $17.85. 10,956 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 972,418. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 3.28. Retail Opportunity Investments has a 52-week low of $9.69 and a 52-week high of $18.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.75 and its 200 day moving average is $17.65.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Retail Opportunity Investments presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.75.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) by 82.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 545,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 247,382 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.46% of Retail Opportunity Investments worth $9,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 94.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust. The company engages in the ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail real estate properties. It specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast.

