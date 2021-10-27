Reviewing Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT) and AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN)

Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT) and AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Bolt Biotherapeutics and AstraZeneca’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bolt Biotherapeutics $230,000.00 2,071.93 -$60.73 million ($22.26) -0.58 AstraZeneca $26.62 billion 7.25 $3.20 billion $2.01 30.98

AstraZeneca has higher revenue and earnings than Bolt Biotherapeutics. Bolt Biotherapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AstraZeneca, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Bolt Biotherapeutics and AstraZeneca’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bolt Biotherapeutics N/A N/A N/A AstraZeneca 12.77% 40.02% 8.82%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

86.4% of Bolt Biotherapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.9% of AstraZeneca shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Bolt Biotherapeutics and AstraZeneca, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bolt Biotherapeutics 0 0 5 0 3.00 AstraZeneca 1 2 11 0 2.71

Bolt Biotherapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $41.40, suggesting a potential upside of 223.19%. AstraZeneca has a consensus target price of $124.00, suggesting a potential upside of 99.16%. Given Bolt Biotherapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Bolt Biotherapeutics is more favorable than AstraZeneca.

Summary

AstraZeneca beats Bolt Biotherapeutics on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Bolt Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. The company develops BDC-1001, a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) for the treatment of patients with HER2-expressing solid tumors, including HER2-low tumors; and BDC-2034, a carcinoembryonic antigen program for colorectal, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and breast cancers. It is also developing programmed cell death-ligand 1 program for tumors that are nonresponsive to immune checkpoint blockade; and myeloid modulators. The company was formerly known as Bolt Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. in July 2015. Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Redwood city, California.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

