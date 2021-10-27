Reviewing Greenpro Capital (NASDAQ:GRNQ) & Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ)

Greenpro Capital (NASDAQ:GRNQ) and Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

Get Greenpro Capital alerts:

Greenpro Capital has a beta of -0.49, meaning that its stock price is 149% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Skillz has a beta of 0.08, meaning that its stock price is 92% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Greenpro Capital and Skillz’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Greenpro Capital $2.26 million 38.03 -$3.76 million N/A N/A Skillz $230.12 million 19.44 -$145.51 million ($0.41) -27.07

Greenpro Capital has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Skillz.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Greenpro Capital and Skillz, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Greenpro Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A Skillz 0 4 5 0 2.56

Skillz has a consensus target price of $23.61, indicating a potential upside of 112.71%. Given Skillz’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Skillz is more favorable than Greenpro Capital.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.9% of Greenpro Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.2% of Skillz shares are owned by institutional investors. 49.2% of Greenpro Capital shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 27.3% of Skillz shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Greenpro Capital and Skillz’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Greenpro Capital -354.82% -51.78% -32.94% Skillz N/A -45.82% -22.31%

Summary

Skillz beats Greenpro Capital on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Greenpro Capital

Greenpro Capital Corp. engages in the provision of business solution services to small and medium-size enterprises. It operates through the Service Business and Real Estate Business segments. The Service Business segment offers advisory and business solution services. The Real Estate Business segment trades or leases commercial real estate properties in Hong Kong and Malaysia. The company was founded by Chong Kuang Lee on July 19, 2013 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

About Skillz

Skillz Inc. operates a mobile games platform that connects players worldwide. Its platform hosts casual esports tournaments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Greenpro Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenpro Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.