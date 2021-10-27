Reviewing Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) and Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS)

Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS) and Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Oasis Petroleum pays an annual dividend of $1.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Occidental Petroleum pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.1%. Occidental Petroleum pays out -1.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Occidental Petroleum has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

This table compares Oasis Petroleum and Occidental Petroleum’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oasis Petroleum N/A N/A N/A Occidental Petroleum -26.10% -10.45% -1.16%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Oasis Petroleum and Occidental Petroleum, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oasis Petroleum 0 2 8 0 2.80 Occidental Petroleum 4 4 13 1 2.50

Oasis Petroleum currently has a consensus target price of $108.75, indicating a potential downside of 9.33%. Occidental Petroleum has a consensus target price of $31.95, indicating a potential downside of 9.63%. Given Oasis Petroleum’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Oasis Petroleum is more favorable than Occidental Petroleum.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

90.2% of Oasis Petroleum shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.7% of Occidental Petroleum shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Oasis Petroleum shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Occidental Petroleum shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Oasis Petroleum and Occidental Petroleum’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oasis Petroleum $1.08 billion 2.20 -$3.69 billion N/A N/A Occidental Petroleum $16.26 billion 2.03 -$14.83 billion ($3.91) -9.04

Oasis Petroleum has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Occidental Petroleum.

Summary

Oasis Petroleum beats Occidental Petroleum on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Oasis Petroleum Company Profile

Oasis Petroleum Inc., an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through Exploration and Production(E&P), and Midstream segments. The E&P segment engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas properties. The Midstream segment offers midstream services, such as natural gas gathering, compression, processing and, gas lift supply; crude oil gathering, terminaling, and transportation; produced and flowback water gathering, and disposal; and water distribution. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 401,766 net leasehold acres in the Williston Basin; and 24,396 net leasehold acres in the Permian Basin, as well as approximately 152.2 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated net proved reserves. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas to refiners, marketers, and other purchasers that have access to pipeline and rail facilities. Oasis Petroleum Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas. The Chemical segment manufactures and markets basic chemicals and vinyls. The Midstream and Marketing segment purchases, markets, gathers, processes, transports and stores oil, condensate, natural gas liquids, natural gas, carbon dioxide, and power. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

