Reviewing Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) and Ecoark (NASDAQ:ZEST)

Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) and Ecoark (NASDAQ:ZEST) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Penn Virginia and Ecoark, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Penn Virginia 0 2 3 0 2.60 Ecoark 0 0 0 0 N/A

Penn Virginia presently has a consensus target price of $34.00, suggesting a potential upside of 2.72%. Given Penn Virginia’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Penn Virginia is more favorable than Ecoark.

Profitability

This table compares Penn Virginia and Ecoark’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Penn Virginia -111.38% 27.25% 9.54% Ecoark N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Penn Virginia and Ecoark’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Penn Virginia $273.27 million 4.59 -$310.56 million $5.71 5.80 Ecoark $15.56 million 6.81 N/A N/A N/A

Ecoark has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Penn Virginia.

Risk & Volatility

Penn Virginia has a beta of 3.54, suggesting that its share price is 254% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ecoark has a beta of 2.13, suggesting that its share price is 113% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

30.9% of Penn Virginia shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Ecoark shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Penn Virginia shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 11.7% of Ecoark shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Penn Virginia beats Ecoark on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Penn Virginia

Penn Virginia Corp. is an independent oil and gas company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. It focuses on its Eagle Ford Shale project located in South Texas. The company was founded in 1882 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

About Ecoark

Ecoark Holdings, Inc. is a holding company, which is engaged in the operations of oil and gas, financial services, and food freshness management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Technology & Commodities. The company was founded by Randy Scott May on November 19, 2007 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.

