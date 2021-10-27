Revomon (REVO) Market Capitalization Achieves $10.58 Million

Revomon (CURRENCY:REVO) traded down 6.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 27th. One Revomon coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.43 or 0.00000721 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Revomon has traded 21.1% higher against the dollar. Revomon has a market capitalization of $10.58 million and $990,845.00 worth of Revomon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Revomon Coin Profile

Revomon’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,810,137 coins. Revomon’s official Twitter account is @RevomonVR

According to CryptoCompare, “Revomon is an online RPG that combines an incredible, immersive virtual-reality experience with the ground-breaking technology behind NFTs. REVO tokenomics are thought to sustain a whole ecosystem balanced between the investors, the project growth and the game universe. “

Revomon Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Revomon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Revomon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Revomon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

