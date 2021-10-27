Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.40.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RYTM. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 231.6% during the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 313.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 482.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 3,160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

RYTM traded up $0.39 on Wednesday, hitting $11.49. 676,577 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 378,470. The firm has a market cap of $576.88 million, a PE ratio of -8.45 and a beta of 1.40. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $10.70 and a twelve month high of $43.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.43.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $0.27 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals will post -2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing and commercializing peptide therapeutics for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases and genetic deficiencies. The firm focuses on the treatment for Prader-Willi Syndrome and Pro-Opiomelanocortin deficiency obesity.

