Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ribbon Communications Inc. develops communication software. It provides session border controllers, diameter signals, policy and routing servers, media and signaling gateways, cloud and mobility solutions. Ribbon Communications Inc., formerly known as Sonus Networks Inc., is headquartered in Westford, Massachusetts. “

Get Ribbon Communications alerts:

Separately, B. Riley decreased their target price on Ribbon Communications from $13.50 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

NASDAQ RBBN opened at $5.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $887.20 million, a PE ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.10. Ribbon Communications has a 1-year low of $3.62 and a 1-year high of $11.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $211.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.40 million. Ribbon Communications had a return on equity of 24.01% and a net margin of 12.35%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ribbon Communications will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Ribbon Communications by 315.4% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 27,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 20,500 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Ribbon Communications by 85.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 53,112 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 24,438 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new position in Ribbon Communications during the second quarter worth approximately $281,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Ribbon Communications by 2.2% during the second quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 76,540 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 1,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Ribbon Communications by 6.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 119,090 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $907,000 after buying an additional 7,361 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.40% of the company’s stock.

Ribbon Communications Company Profile

Ribbon Communications, Inc delivers communications software, IP and optical networking solutions to service providers, enterprises, and infrastructure sectors. It operates through the following segments: Cloud & Edge and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides secure and reliable software and hardware products, solutions, and services for enabling Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) communications, Voice over Long-Term Evolution (VoLTE) and Voice Over 5G (VoNR) communications, and Unified Communications and Collaboration (UC&C) within service provider and enterprise networks and from the cloud.

See Also: Dual Listing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ribbon Communications (RBBN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ribbon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ribbon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.