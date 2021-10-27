Richards Packaging Income Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (TSE:RPI.UN)

Richards Packaging Income Fund (TSE:RPI.UN) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 28th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th.

TSE RPI.UN opened at C$62.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$698.07 million and a P/E ratio of 15.84. Richards Packaging Income Fund has a 1 year low of C$59.13 and a 1 year high of C$85.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$62.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$63.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.09, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Separately, Acumen Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Richards Packaging Income Fund from C$85.00 to C$83.00 in a report on Monday, August 2nd.

Richards Packaging Income Fund, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes packaging products in Canada and the United States. It offers plastic and glass containers, and metal and plastic closures. The company also distributes various injection molded containers and packaging systems, as well as offers design and development, and logistics management services.

