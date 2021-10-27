Richards Packaging Income Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (TSE:RPI)

Richards Packaging Income (TSE:RPI) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 19th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th.

Richards Packaging Income has a 12 month low of C$25.52 and a 12 month high of C$34.10.

About Richards Packaging Income

Richards Packaging Income Fund (the Fund) is a Canada-based open-ended, limited purpose trust. The Fund invests in packaging distribution businesses throughout North America. The Fund’s subsidiary, Richards Packaging Inc and its subsidiaries (Richards Packaging), is principally engaged in the distribution of plastic and glass containers and associated closures.

