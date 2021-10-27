RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.78 Per Share

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF) announced a dividend on Wednesday, October 20th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a dividend of 0.7763 per share on Friday, November 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This is an increase from RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $0.76.

RIOCF stock opened at $18.27 on Wednesday. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $10.50 and a 52-week high of $19.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.65.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RIOCF. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $17.84 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.75 to C$23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.81.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust engages in owning, development, management, and operation of shopping centers. Its property portfolio includes grocery anchored, new format retail, urban retail, mixed-use and non-grocery anchored centers. The company was founded by Edward Sonshine on July 10, 1981 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

