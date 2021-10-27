Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Riskified Ltd. provides fraud management platform enabling frictionless eCommerce. The company’s platform identifies the individual behind each online interaction, helping merchants Riskified’s customers eliminate risk and uncertainty from their business. Riskified Ltd. is based in NEW YORK. “

RSKD has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Riskified in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Riskified in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair started coverage on shares of Riskified in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Riskified in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set an overweight rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Riskified in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an overweight rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $33.38.

Shares of RSKD stock opened at $20.28 on Tuesday. Riskified has a 52-week low of $17.44 and a 52-week high of $40.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.79.

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 9th. The company reported ($1.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.46) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $55.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.95 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Riskified will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Riskified stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in Riskified Ltd (NYSE:RSKD) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

