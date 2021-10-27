Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (TSE:RBA) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $76.60

Shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (TSE:RBA) (NYSE:RBA) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$76.60 and traded as high as C$85.30. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers shares last traded at C$84.00, with a volume of 147,075 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have commented on RBA shares. William Blair downgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a C$82.00 target price on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers to C$80.00 and gave the stock a “market perfom” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers to C$80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$80.50.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$79.14 and its 200-day moving average price is C$76.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.61. The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 41.16.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (TSE:RBA) (NYSE:RBA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.72 by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$487.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$507.58 million. Analysts anticipate that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th were given a dividend of $0.313 per share. This is a boost from Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.12%.

About Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (TSE:RBA)

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

