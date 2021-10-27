Rivernorth Capital Management LLC Acquires 369,409 Shares of Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML)

Rivernorth Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML) by 179.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 575,180 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 369,409 shares during the quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund were worth $2,876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,523,351 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $22,617,000 after acquiring an additional 780,612 shares in the last quarter. Ionic Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund by 129.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ionic Capital Management LLC now owns 301,469 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 170,097 shares in the last quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,780,307 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $28,844,000 after purchasing an additional 364,060 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 977,738 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,889,000 after purchasing an additional 150,967 shares in the last quarter.

Get Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund alerts:

NML stock opened at $5.51 on Wednesday. Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.37 and a 12 month high of $5.59.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a $0.0163 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -227.59%.

Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Profile

Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund, Inc is closed-end mutual fund. It seeks total return with an emphasis on cash distributions by investing in master limited partnerships. The company was founded on November 16, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Read More: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML).

Receive News & Ratings for Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.