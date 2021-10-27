Rivernorth Capital Management LLC Invests $2.01 Million in DILA Capital Acquisition Corp. Unit (NASDAQ:DILAU)

Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in DILA Capital Acquisition Corp. Unit (NASDAQ:DILAU) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,014,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DILAU. Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DILA Capital Acquisition Corp. Unit in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $126,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DILA Capital Acquisition Corp. Unit in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of DILA Capital Acquisition Corp. Unit in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $242,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of DILA Capital Acquisition Corp. Unit in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $403,000. Finally, Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DILA Capital Acquisition Corp. Unit in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $605,000.

Shares of DILAU opened at $10.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.40. DILA Capital Acquisition Corp. Unit has a fifty-two week low of $9.46 and a fifty-two week high of $11.30.

