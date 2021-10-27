Rivernorth Capital Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals (NYSE:VTN)

Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals (NYSE:VTN) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 65,286 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $907,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Karpus Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 946,408 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $12,407,000 after purchasing an additional 137,299 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 341,711 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,480,000 after purchasing an additional 6,724 shares during the period. Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 245,417 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,217,000 after purchasing an additional 23,246 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals in the 1st quarter worth about $2,574,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 143,862 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,998,000 after acquiring an additional 31,291 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals alerts:

Shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals stock opened at $13.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.61. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals has a 1 year low of $11.90 and a 1 year high of $14.17.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.0478 per share. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 13th.

About Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals operates as a non-diversified, closed-end investment company. It intends to provide common shareholders with current income exempt from federal as well as from New York State and New York City income taxes, consistent with preservation of capital.

Featured Story: S&P 500 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals (NYSE:VTN).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.