Rivernorth Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBO)

Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBO) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 141,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,890,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $91,000. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $166,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 72,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,000 after acquiring an additional 22,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 93,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 4,266 shares in the last quarter.

In other Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund news, insider Bradley Tank sold 3,297 shares of Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.92, for a total transaction of $42,597.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NBO opened at $12.60 on Wednesday. Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.52 and a 12 month high of $13.60.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.0393 per share. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th.

Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Profile

Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in tax-exempt municipal bonds with remaining maturities of less than 15 years.

