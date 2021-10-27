Robert W. Baird Boosts CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) Price Target to $108.00

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) had its price objective lifted by Robert W. Baird from $100.00 to $108.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 8.28% from the stock’s previous close.

CSGP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Truist cut their price objective on CoStar Group from $107.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Stephens assumed coverage on CoStar Group in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CoStar Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.51.

NASDAQ CSGP opened at $99.74 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $86.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.02. CoStar Group has a twelve month low of $74.31 and a twelve month high of $101.05. The company has a market capitalization of $39.39 billion, a PE ratio of 169.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 11.62, a quick ratio of 11.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $499.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $497.97 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 12.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that CoStar Group will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John W. Hill sold 6,160 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.77, for a total value of $528,343.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of CoStar Group in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 1,150.0% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CoStar Group during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 900.0% during the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

About CoStar Group

CoStar Group, Inc provides commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business communities. The firm’s suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values and market conditions.

