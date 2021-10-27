Robert Waldo Sells 1,262 Shares of StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP) Stock

StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP) major shareholder Robert Waldo sold 1,262 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.38, for a total transaction of $57,269.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Robert Waldo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 25th, Robert Waldo sold 4,131 shares of StepStone Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.13, for a total transaction of $186,432.03.

STEP stock traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.64. The company had a trading volume of 396,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,089. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.98 and a 200 day moving average of $39.04. StepStone Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.48 and a 12 month high of $49.72. The company has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion and a PE ratio of 39.50.

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $136.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.84 million. StepStone Group had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 18.57%. StepStone Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that StepStone Group Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. StepStone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.18%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of StepStone Group from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of StepStone Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STEP. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of StepStone Group by 17.9% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 17,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in StepStone Group by 20.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of StepStone Group by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 378,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,344,000 after buying an additional 59,025 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of StepStone Group by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 233,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,237,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of StepStone Group by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 62,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,220,000 after buying an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.01% of the company’s stock.

About StepStone Group

StepStone Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

