Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Price Target Cut to $50.00

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) had its target price lowered by KeyCorp from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Robinhood Markets from $47.00 to $38.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Robinhood Markets in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They set a peer perform rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Robinhood Markets in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They set an overweight rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Robinhood Markets in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set a neutral rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Robinhood Markets from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $49.45.

Shares of NASDAQ HOOD opened at $39.57 on Wednesday. Robinhood Markets has a 52 week low of $33.25 and a 52 week high of $85.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.98.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported ($2.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.33) by ($0.73). The firm had revenue of $364.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $437.55 million. The firm’s revenue was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Robinhood Markets will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Aparna Chennapragada sold 18,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.60, for a total transaction of $1,200,283.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $872,283.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. United Maritime Capital LLC acquired a new position in Robinhood Markets during the 3rd quarter worth about $938,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Robinhood Markets during the 3rd quarter worth about $192,573,000. KPCB DGF III Associates LLC acquired a new position in Robinhood Markets during the 3rd quarter worth about $103,696,000. Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Robinhood Markets during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,590,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 3rd quarter valued at about $148,000.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately 650 articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron’s, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; and lists, which allow users to create custom watchlists to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services.

