Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Insider Brett Tolley Sells 1,047 Shares

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) insider Brett Tolley sold 1,047 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $86,901.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Brett Tolley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 1st, Brett Tolley sold 1,049 shares of Roblox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $87,067.00.

On Monday, August 23rd, Brett Tolley sold 1,351 shares of Roblox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.36, for a total transaction of $112,619.36.

On Friday, August 20th, Brett Tolley sold 1,047 shares of Roblox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $86,901.00.

Shares of Roblox stock opened at $80.89 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.17. Roblox Co. has a twelve month low of $60.50 and a twelve month high of $103.87.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $454.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $689.21 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 126.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Roblox Co. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Roblox in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Roblox in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Hudock Inc. acquired a new position in Roblox in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Roblox in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Roblox in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Roblox from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Roblox from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Roblox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Roblox from $92.00 to $86.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, assumed coverage on shares of Roblox in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.40.

About Roblox

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

