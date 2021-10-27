Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Now Covered by Analysts at BTIG Research

Equities research analysts at BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) in a report released on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 21.15% from the company’s current price.

RBLX has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Roblox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Roblox from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Roblox from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Roblox from $92.00 to $86.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, assumed coverage on shares of Roblox in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Roblox presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.64.

NYSE RBLX opened at $80.89 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $80.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.17. Roblox has a 1 year low of $60.50 and a 1 year high of $103.87.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.49). The business had revenue of $454.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $689.21 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 126.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Roblox will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

In other Roblox news, CTO Daniel Sturman sold 16,668 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,120.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 75,404 shares in the company, valued at $6,786,360. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Brett Tolley sold 1,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $86,901.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 612,767 shares of company stock worth $50,472,052 over the last 90 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meritech Capital Associates V L.L.C. bought a new position in Roblox in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,969,168,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Roblox by 269.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,737,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,686,002,000 after purchasing an additional 13,659,143 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Roblox by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,600,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,313,766,000 after purchasing an additional 270,832 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Roblox by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,149,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,311,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Discovery Value Fund raised its holdings in Roblox by 397.0% during the 2nd quarter. Discovery Value Fund now owns 7,543,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,737,000 after purchasing an additional 6,025,418 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.40% of the company’s stock.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

