Rocket Vault-RocketX Trading Up 159.6% This Week (RVF)

Rocket Vault-RocketX (CURRENCY:RVF) traded 44.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 27th. One Rocket Vault-RocketX coin can now be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000247 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Rocket Vault-RocketX has a total market cap of $9.39 million and $1.52 million worth of Rocket Vault-RocketX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Rocket Vault-RocketX has traded 159.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.50 or 0.00050125 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001699 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00003078 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00005599 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $122.89 or 0.00208804 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $58.22 or 0.00098917 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Rocket Vault-RocketX Coin Profile

Rocket Vault-RocketX (RVF) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 8th, 2021. Rocket Vault-RocketX’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,625,493 coins. Rocket Vault-RocketX’s official Twitter account is @RocketVault_

According to CryptoCompare, “Rocket Vault is a one-stop solution to simplify crypto value investing. Its Smart Vault is powered by advanced predictive analytics and machine learning and integrates with leading cryptocurrency exchanges. Rocket Vault uses advanced Machine Learning to identify tokens with high investment potential for delivering highest APY in stable coins and other cryptocurrency assets. “

Rocket Vault-RocketX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Vault-RocketX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rocket Vault-RocketX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rocket Vault-RocketX using one of the exchanges listed above.

