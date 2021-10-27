Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) Price Target Cut to C$68.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) (NYSE:RCI) had its price target reduced by BMO Capital Markets from C$72.00 to C$68.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on RCI.B. Cormark raised their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$71.00 to C$74.00 in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Rogers Communications from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$69.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Monday. Desjardins lowered shares of Rogers Communications to a hold rating and set a C$69.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group set a C$66.00 target price on shares of Rogers Communications and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Rogers Communications from an outperform rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$76.00 to C$73.00 in a report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$69.79.

TSE:RCI.B opened at C$56.31 on Tuesday. Rogers Communications has a 1 year low of C$53.63 and a 1 year high of C$67.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$61.35 and a 200-day moving average of C$62.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 200.37. The stock has a market capitalization of C$28.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.83.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 8th. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.31%.

Rogers Communications Company Profile

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

