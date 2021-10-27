Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.10 Per Share

Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 26th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the business services provider on Friday, December 10th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. This is a boost from Rollins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

Rollins has increased its dividend payment by 17.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Rollins has a payout ratio of 43.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Rollins to earn $0.74 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.2%.

Shares of ROL stock opened at $39.33 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.35 billion, a PE ratio of 57.84 and a beta of 0.53. Rollins has a fifty-two week low of $31.44 and a fifty-two week high of $43.00.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. Rollins had a return on equity of 32.42% and a net margin of 14.55%. The firm had revenue of $638.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $602.80 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Rollins will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Rollins stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) by 56.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,241,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 447,587 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.25% of Rollins worth $42,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 38.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rollins Company Profile

Rollins, Inc engages in the provision of pest and termite control services through its wholly-owned subsidiaries to both residential and commercial customers in United States, Canada, Central America, South America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, the Mediterranean, Europe, Africa, Mexico, and Australia.

