Rollins (NYSE:ROL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $650.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $641.23 million. Rollins had a return on equity of 32.42% and a net margin of 14.55%. Rollins’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS.

NYSE:ROL traded down $4.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.08. 2,055,079 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,302,405. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.59 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Rollins has a 1 year low of $31.44 and a 1 year high of $43.00.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. This is an increase from Rollins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.26%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Rollins stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) by 56.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,241,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 447,587 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.25% of Rollins worth $42,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 38.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rollins

Rollins, Inc engages in the provision of pest and termite control services through its wholly-owned subsidiaries to both residential and commercial customers in United States, Canada, Central America, South America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, the Mediterranean, Europe, Africa, Mexico, and Australia.

