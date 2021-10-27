Royal Bank of Canada Acquires 1,446,896 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,659,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,446,896 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 2.37% of KeyCorp worth $467,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in KeyCorp by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 76,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after acquiring an additional 4,866 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in KeyCorp by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 35,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 2,464 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in KeyCorp by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 206,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,126,000 after buying an additional 2,154 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in KeyCorp during the 1st quarter worth about $1,819,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in KeyCorp by 379.0% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 372,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,437,000 after buying an additional 294,544 shares in the last quarter. 80.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup started coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.16 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $21.50 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.84.

In related news, insider Jamie Warder sold 3,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.97, for a total transaction of $62,146.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Amy G. Brady sold 66,549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.18, for a total value of $1,609,154.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of KeyCorp stock opened at $23.89 on Wednesday. KeyCorp has a one year low of $12.12 and a one year high of $24.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.07 and its 200 day moving average is $21.12. The firm has a market cap of $22.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.30, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.54.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.08. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 30.87%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. it provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

See Also: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.