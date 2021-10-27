Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RKT) Price Target Raised to GBX 6,200

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RKT) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 6,000 ($78.39) to GBX 6,200 ($81.00) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 7.40% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on RKT. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 7,870 ($102.82) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 7,200 ($94.07) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Credit Agricole reduced their price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 7,800 ($101.91) to GBX 7,100 ($92.76) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 9,000 ($117.59) to GBX 8,500 ($111.05) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 9,500 ($124.12) to GBX 8,900 ($116.28) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 7,633.75 ($99.74).

Reckitt Benckiser Group stock opened at GBX 5,772.61 ($75.42) on Tuesday. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a one year low of GBX 4,905.16 ($64.09) and a one year high of GBX 6,816 ($89.05). The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 5,666.10. The firm has a market capitalization of £41.23 billion and a P/E ratio of -25.61.

In other Reckitt Benckiser Group news, insider Pamela Kirby acquired 1,000 shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 5,692 ($74.37) per share, with a total value of £56,920 ($74,366.34).

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

