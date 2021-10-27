Royal Bank of Canada Increases EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Price Target to $54.00

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) had its target price hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $52.00 to $54.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 4.25% from the stock’s previous close.

EPR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on EPR Properties from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup upgraded EPR Properties from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EPR Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.33.

Shares of NYSE EPR opened at $51.80 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 9.35 and a quick ratio of 9.35. EPR Properties has a 1-year low of $22.75 and a 1-year high of $56.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.31, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.85.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $125.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.62 million. EPR Properties had a negative return on equity of 3.18% and a negative net margin of 21.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that EPR Properties will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 1.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,827,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $570,384,000 after buying an additional 132,515 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 4.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,443,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $339,427,000 after buying an additional 252,884 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 3.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,341,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $176,011,000 after buying an additional 110,830 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 0.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,133,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,731,000 after buying an additional 8,406 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 78.7% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,092,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,884,000 after buying an additional 480,945 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.58% of the company’s stock.

About EPR Properties

EPR Properties operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the development, finance and leasing of theatres, entertainment retail and family entertainment centers. It operates through the following segments: Entertainment and Education. The Entertainment segment includes investments in megaplex theatres, entertainment retail centers, family entertainment centers and other retail parcels.

