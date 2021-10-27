Royal Bank of Canada Increases EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Price Target to $54.00

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) had its target price hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $52.00 to $54.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 4.25% from the stock’s previous close.
EPR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on EPR Properties from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup upgraded EPR Properties from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EPR Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.33.
Shares of NYSE EPR opened at $51.80 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 9.35 and a quick ratio of 9.35. EPR Properties has a 1-year low of $22.75 and a 1-year high of $56.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.31, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.85.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 1.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,827,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $570,384,000 after buying an additional 132,515 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 4.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,443,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $339,427,000 after buying an additional 252,884 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 3.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,341,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $176,011,000 after buying an additional 110,830 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 0.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,133,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,731,000 after buying an additional 8,406 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 78.7% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,092,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,884,000 after buying an additional 480,945 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.58% of the company’s stock.
About EPR Properties
EPR Properties operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the development, finance and leasing of theatres, entertainment retail and family entertainment centers. It operates through the following segments: Entertainment and Education. The Entertainment segment includes investments in megaplex theatres, entertainment retail centers, family entertainment centers and other retail parcels.
