Royal Bank of Canada Lowers NCR (NYSE:NCR) Price Target to $54.00

NCR (NYSE:NCR) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $59.00 to $54.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 30.12% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of NCR from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.50.

NCR opened at $41.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of -30.97 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.89. NCR has a 52 week low of $19.40 and a 52 week high of $50.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.66.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. NCR had a positive return on equity of 27.72% and a negative net margin of 2.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NCR will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Martin Mucci bought 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $40.68 per share, for a total transaction of $48,816.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NCR by 2.7% during the third quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 839,416 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,536,000 after purchasing an additional 22,422 shares during the period. Cubic Asset Management LLC raised its stake in NCR by 91.6% in the third quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 42,575 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,727,000 after buying an additional 20,355 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in NCR by 41.8% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in NCR by 11.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 40,322 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,562,000 after buying an additional 3,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, South Shore Capital Advisors raised its stake in NCR by 30.6% in the third quarter. South Shore Capital Advisors now owns 10,786 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 2,530 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

NCR Company Profile

NCR Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of consumer transaction solutions. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology. The Banking segment offers solutions for the financial services industries. The Retail segment focuses on the customers for the retail industries.

