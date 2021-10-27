Royal Bank of Canada Purchases 181,757 Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) by 1.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,146,841 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 181,757 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $535,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC increased its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Thursday, July 8th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$58.00 to C$54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.64.

Shares of WPM opened at $41.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 0.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.96 and a 200 day moving average of $43.67. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a twelve month low of $34.85 and a twelve month high of $50.62.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 50.90%. The company had revenue of $330.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.49 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. This is a boost from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.57%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company, which engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. It focuses on the following precious metals streams: Salobo, Penasquito, Antamina, Constancia, Stillwater, San Dimas, Sudhury, Zinkgruvan, Yauliyacu, Neves-Corvo, Pascua-Lama, Rosemont, Voisey’s Bay, and others.

Featured Article: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM).

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.