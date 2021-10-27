Royal Bank of Canada Raises FirstService (TSE:FSV) Price Target to C$266.00

FirstService (TSE:FSV) (NASDAQ:FSV) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to C$266.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 8.13% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of FirstService to C$239.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of FirstService to C$232.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a C$191.00 price objective on shares of FirstService in a report on Friday, September 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$236.25.

TSE FSV traded up C$0.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$245.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,618. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$235.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$218.36. FirstService has a twelve month low of C$162.91 and a twelve month high of C$254.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.05. The firm has a market capitalization of C$10.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.62.

FirstService (TSE:FSV) (NASDAQ:FSV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported C$1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.79 by C$0.23. The business had revenue of C$1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$863.90 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that FirstService will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Jeremy Alan Rakusin sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$240.00, for a total value of C$480,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 202,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$48,624,000. Also, Senior Officer Douglas G. Cooke sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$245.50, for a total value of C$73,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 186,224 shares in the company, valued at C$45,717,992. Insiders have sold a total of 8,702 shares of company stock worth $2,136,072 over the last quarter.

About FirstService

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

