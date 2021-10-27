Royal Bank of Canada Raises Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ) Price Target to C$22.00

Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 23.73% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on TPZ. CIBC boosted their price target on Topaz Energy from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Tudor Pickering & Holt upped their price objective on Topaz Energy from C$19.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Tudor Pickering upped their price objective on Topaz Energy to C$22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Topaz Energy to C$23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Stifel Firstegy restated a “buy” rating on shares of Topaz Energy in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$22.38.

Topaz Energy stock traded down C$0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$17.78. The company had a trading volume of 246,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,226. The company has a current ratio of 32.52, a quick ratio of 32.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67. Topaz Energy has a 12 month low of C$13.05 and a 12 month high of C$18.40. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 176.04.

Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C($0.03). On average, equities research analysts predict that Topaz Energy will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

About Topaz Energy

