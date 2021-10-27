Royal Bank of Canada Reduces Holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Royal Bank of Canada decreased its position in International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,770,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 718,265 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in International Paper were worth $415,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,382,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $330,016,000 after acquiring an additional 510,247 shares during the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in shares of International Paper in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $621,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,038,719 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,535,124,000 after acquiring an additional 820,092 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 34,984 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,145,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,446,183 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $88,665,000 after acquiring an additional 13,026 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Jeanmichel Ribieras sold 4,417 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.75, for a total value of $255,081.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,541,980.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IP opened at $53.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $57.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.11. The company has a market capitalization of $20.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 1.05. International Paper has a 12 month low of $42.48 and a 12 month high of $65.27.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.60 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 16.67%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that International Paper will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

International Paper declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, October 12th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to repurchase up to 9.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.54%. This is an increase from International Paper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.21%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of International Paper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 19th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of International Paper from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of International Paper in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of International Paper from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on shares of International Paper in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.93.

International Paper Profile

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

