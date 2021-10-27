Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) Stock Price Down 4.3%

Shares of Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY) were down 4.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $15.40 and last traded at $15.52. Approximately 7,932 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 870,288 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.22.

A number of analysts have commented on RUBY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rubius Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Rubius Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 12.12 and a current ratio of 12.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.39 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.01 and a 200 day moving average of $22.79.

Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.08). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RUBY. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Rubius Therapeutics by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Rubius Therapeutics by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 34,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Rubius Therapeutics by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Rubius Therapeutics by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Rubius Therapeutics by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.10% of the company’s stock.

Rubius Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:RUBY)

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of red-cell therapeutic medicines for cancer, autoimmune diseases, hemophilia, and infectious and metabolic diseases. The company was founded by Avak Kahvejian, Jordi Mata-Fink, and Noubar Afeyan on April 26, 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

